St. Cloud, FL
3595 Sanctuary Dr.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

3595 Sanctuary Dr.

3595 Sanctury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3595 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3595 Sanctuary Dr. Available 06/01/20 Move-in Special 3/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - MOVE IN SPECIAL- $1595 for the first 3 months, increase to $1650 for remainder of lease. Like new, energy efficient townhome with one car garage located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud close to everything. This beautiful newer property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Townhome backs up to a pond and is located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed, weight, and age restrictions apply. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! First months rent and security deposit required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3187917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3595 Sanctuary Dr. have any available units?
3595 Sanctuary Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3595 Sanctuary Dr. have?
Some of 3595 Sanctuary Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3595 Sanctuary Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3595 Sanctuary Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3595 Sanctuary Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3595 Sanctuary Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3595 Sanctuary Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3595 Sanctuary Dr. offers parking.
Does 3595 Sanctuary Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3595 Sanctuary Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3595 Sanctuary Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3595 Sanctuary Dr. has a pool.
Does 3595 Sanctuary Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3595 Sanctuary Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3595 Sanctuary Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3595 Sanctuary Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

