3595 Sanctuary Dr. Available 04/01/20 Move-in Special 3/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - MOVE IN SPECIAL- $1595 for the first 3 months, increase to $1650 for remainder of lease. Like new, energy efficient townhome with one car garage located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud close to everything. This beautiful newer property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Townhome backs up to a pond and is located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed, weight, and age restrictions apply. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! First months rent and security deposit required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



