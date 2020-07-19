3594 Sanctuary Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4/2.5 Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath energy efficient townhome with bonus room and one car garage located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud close to everything. Master bedroom is located downstairs. This property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout the main living area. Located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3561913)