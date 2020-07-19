All apartments in St. Cloud
3594 Sanctuary Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

3594 Sanctuary Drive

3594 Sanctuary Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3594 Sanctuary Dr, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Stevens Plantation

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/2.5 Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath energy efficient townhome with bonus room and one car garage located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud close to everything. Master bedroom is located downstairs. This property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout the main living area. Located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3561913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3594 Sanctuary Drive have any available units?
3594 Sanctuary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3594 Sanctuary Drive have?
Some of 3594 Sanctuary Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3594 Sanctuary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3594 Sanctuary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3594 Sanctuary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3594 Sanctuary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3594 Sanctuary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3594 Sanctuary Drive offers parking.
Does 3594 Sanctuary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3594 Sanctuary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3594 Sanctuary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3594 Sanctuary Drive has a pool.
Does 3594 Sanctuary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3594 Sanctuary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3594 Sanctuary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3594 Sanctuary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
