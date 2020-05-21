All apartments in St. Cloud
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85

3574 Sanctury Drive · (321) 222-9262
Location

3574 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 Available 05/01/20 4/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - Beautiful energy efficient townhome with one car garage and bonus room located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud close to everything and community pool. This beautiful property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Townhome is located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed, age and weight restrictions apply. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

(RLNE3896898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 have any available units?
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 have?
Some of 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 currently offering any rent specials?
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 pet-friendly?
No, 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 offer parking?
Yes, 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 does offer parking.
Does 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 have a pool?
Yes, 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 has a pool.
Does 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 have accessible units?
No, 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 does not have accessible units.
Does 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 does not have units with dishwashers.
