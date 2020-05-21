All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE

3574 Sanctuary Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3574 Sanctuary Dr, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Stevens Plantation

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just under one year old- energy efficient townhome with one car garage and bonus room located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud close to everything and community pool. This beautiful property has many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Townhome is located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online. Call today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE have any available units?
3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE have?
Some of 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3574 SANCTUARY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus