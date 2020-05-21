All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

3542 PIXIE LANE

3542 Pixie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3542 Pixie Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 PIXIE LANE have any available units?
3542 PIXIE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 PIXIE LANE have?
Some of 3542 PIXIE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 PIXIE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3542 PIXIE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 PIXIE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3542 PIXIE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3542 PIXIE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3542 PIXIE LANE offers parking.
Does 3542 PIXIE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 PIXIE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 PIXIE LANE have a pool?
No, 3542 PIXIE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3542 PIXIE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3542 PIXIE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 PIXIE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3542 PIXIE LANE has units with dishwashers.

