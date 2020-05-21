All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

3520 PIXIE LANE

3520 Pixie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Pixie Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the recessed lighting throughout. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 PIXIE LANE have any available units?
3520 PIXIE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 PIXIE LANE have?
Some of 3520 PIXIE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 PIXIE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3520 PIXIE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 PIXIE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3520 PIXIE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3520 PIXIE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3520 PIXIE LANE offers parking.
Does 3520 PIXIE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 PIXIE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 PIXIE LANE have a pool?
No, 3520 PIXIE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3520 PIXIE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3520 PIXIE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 PIXIE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 PIXIE LANE has units with dishwashers.

