Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3515 SAXONY LANE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3515 SAXONY LANE
3515 Saxony Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3515 Saxony Ln, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Mallard Pond
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath with large living room with lake frontage and large covered porch. Bright and Airy, spacious great room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have any available units?
3515 SAXONY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3515 SAXONY LANE have?
Some of 3515 SAXONY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3515 SAXONY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3515 SAXONY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 SAXONY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Cloud
.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3515 SAXONY LANE offers parking.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have a pool?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have accessible units?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
