Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

3515 SAXONY LANE

3515 Saxony Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Saxony Ln, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Mallard Pond

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath with large living room with lake frontage and large covered porch. Bright and Airy, spacious great room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have any available units?
3515 SAXONY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 SAXONY LANE have?
Some of 3515 SAXONY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 SAXONY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3515 SAXONY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 SAXONY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3515 SAXONY LANE offers parking.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have a pool?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have accessible units?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 SAXONY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 SAXONY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
