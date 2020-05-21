All apartments in St. Cloud
3411 PERCHING ROAD
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM

3411 PERCHING ROAD

3411 Perching Road · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Perching Road, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Mallard Pond

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with a shaded patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with wood style and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 PERCHING ROAD have any available units?
3411 PERCHING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 PERCHING ROAD have?
Some of 3411 PERCHING ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 PERCHING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3411 PERCHING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 PERCHING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3411 PERCHING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3411 PERCHING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3411 PERCHING ROAD offers parking.
Does 3411 PERCHING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 PERCHING ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 PERCHING ROAD have a pool?
No, 3411 PERCHING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3411 PERCHING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3411 PERCHING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 PERCHING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 PERCHING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
