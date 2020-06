Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Find yourself in this beautiful home! This newly updated home features beautiful tile flooring, an open living area, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout. Spacious cabinetry, and a breakfast bar for additional seating. The spacious bedrooms match the chic, modern style of the home and come with large closets. This home features a patio, the perfect place to entertain or relax. Apply for your dream home today!