St. Cloud, FL
3206 LORIMAR LANE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

3206 LORIMAR LANE

3206 Lorimar Lane · No Longer Available
3206 Lorimar Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
Spacious house for rent! 4 bedrooms & 3 baths in Keystone Pointe Subdivision. Near major highways and shopping. Ready to move in, available now!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 3206 LORIMAR LANE have any available units?
3206 LORIMAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 LORIMAR LANE have?
Some of 3206 LORIMAR LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 LORIMAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3206 LORIMAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 LORIMAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3206 LORIMAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3206 LORIMAR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3206 LORIMAR LANE offers parking.
Does 3206 LORIMAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 LORIMAR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 LORIMAR LANE have a pool?
No, 3206 LORIMAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3206 LORIMAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 3206 LORIMAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 LORIMAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 LORIMAR LANE has units with dishwashers.

