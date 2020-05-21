301 2nd Street

Amenities

Spacious 3/2 Home in St. Cloud Located 2 Blocks from Lakefront - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in St. Cloud located 2 blocks from the St. Cloud Lakefront and 2 blocks from City park with tennis and racquetball courts. Extra large living room and family room, and nice yard. Screened in porch and no HOA so you can park your boat or RV in the driveway. Additional shed on property for storage. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



(RLNE2304518)