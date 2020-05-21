All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 2961 MICAH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2961 MICAH COURT
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:16 AM

2961 MICAH COURT

2961 Micah Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2961 Micah Ct, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage around the side of the home, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area for enjoying your morning coffee. The interior features stylish tile and new laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 MICAH COURT have any available units?
2961 MICAH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 MICAH COURT have?
Some of 2961 MICAH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 MICAH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2961 MICAH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 MICAH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2961 MICAH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2961 MICAH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2961 MICAH COURT offers parking.
Does 2961 MICAH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2961 MICAH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 MICAH COURT have a pool?
No, 2961 MICAH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2961 MICAH COURT have accessible units?
No, 2961 MICAH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 MICAH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2961 MICAH COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus