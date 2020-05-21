2961 MICAH COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage around the side of the home, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area for enjoying your morning coffee. The interior features stylish tile and new laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!