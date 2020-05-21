2907 NOAH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate and tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a charming kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.