2600 1st Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great LOCATION in beautiful St. Cloud! Just one block away from St. Cloud Lakefront. Enjoy Lakefront bike & walking trails, Crabby Bills Restaurant, Parks, Picnic tables, Kids splash pad, Fireworks views during the holidays & More! Large Corner Lot. RENOVATED & Updated! Features: Tile thru out, BRAND NEW WOOD CABINETS with handles, GRANITE counter tops, Freshly Painted, Indoor laundry with washer & dryer, Spacious living and dining, One Car Garage for extra storage and parking! Close to shopping, hospitals, schools, theme parks, & 192!