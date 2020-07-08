2600 1st Street - 1

Amenities
Great LOCATION in beautiful St. Cloud! Just one block away from St. Cloud Lakefront. Enjoy Lakefront bike & walking trails, Crabby Bills Restaurant, Parks, Picnic tables, Kids splash pad, Fireworks views during the holidays & More! Large Corner Lot. RENOVATED & Updated! Features: Tile thru out, BRAND NEW WOOD CABINETS with handles, GRANITE counter tops, Freshly Painted, Indoor laundry with washer & dryer, Spacious living and dining, One Car Garage for extra storage and parking! Close to shopping, hospitals, schools, theme parks, & 192!