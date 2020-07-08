2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 home in Sweetwater subdivision of Saint Cloud. Floorplan offers separate dining room area. Living open to kitchen with eat in nook. Split bedrooms with garden tub in master bath. Screened porch on back. Inside utility with washer and dryer hookups. No pets allowed