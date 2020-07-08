2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD

Beautiful 3/2 home in Sweetwater subdivision of Saint Cloud. Floorplan offers separate dining room area. Living open to kitchen with eat in nook. Split bedrooms with garden tub in master bath. Screened porch on back. Inside utility with washer and dryer hookups. No pets allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
