Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD

2431 Sweetwater Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2431 Sweetwater Blvd, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 home in Sweetwater subdivision of Saint Cloud. Floorplan offers separate dining room area. Living open to kitchen with eat in nook. Split bedrooms with garden tub in master bath. Screened porch on back. Inside utility with washer and dryer hookups. No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have any available units?
2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 SWEETWATER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

