Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2310 8th Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:18 PM

2310 8th Street

2310 8th Street · No Longer Available
St. Cloud
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

2310 8th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30AM-5:30PM. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 8th Street have any available units?
2310 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 2310 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2310 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2310 8th Street offer parking?
No, 2310 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2310 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2310 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2310 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2310 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
