Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2296 Seven Oaks Dr.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

2296 Seven Oaks Dr.

2296 Seven Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2296 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
3/2.5 Townhouse - Move-in ready! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse offers over 2100 square feet of living space, solid stone counters, tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, screened in patio, washer/dryer, two car garage, and gated community.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/1033726?source=marketing

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1625. Application Fee: $50 per person. Pet fee $150. Pet deposit $500. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3338567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

