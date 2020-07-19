2296 Seven Oaks Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

3/2.5 Townhouse - Move-in ready! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse offers over 2100 square feet of living space, solid stone counters, tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, screened in patio, washer/dryer, two car garage, and gated community.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Security Deposit: $1625. Application Fee: $50 per person. Pet fee $150. Pet deposit $500. Administration fee: $125.



No Cats Allowed



