All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 2284 Betsy Ross Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2284 Betsy Ross Ln
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:25 PM

2284 Betsy Ross Ln

2284 Betsy Ross Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2284 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Anthem Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1273; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1400.00; IMRID17754

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have any available units?
2284 Betsy Ross Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have?
Some of 2284 Betsy Ross Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2284 Betsy Ross Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2284 Betsy Ross Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2284 Betsy Ross Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln offers parking.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln has a pool.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have accessible units?
No, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus