St. Cloud
Find more places like 2284 Betsy Ross Ln.
St. Cloud, FL
2284 Betsy Ross Ln
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:25 PM
2284 Betsy Ross Ln
2284 Betsy Ross Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2284 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Anthem Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1273; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1400.00; IMRID17754
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have any available units?
2284 Betsy Ross Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have?
Some of 2284 Betsy Ross Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2284 Betsy Ross Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2284 Betsy Ross Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2284 Betsy Ross Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Cloud
.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln offers parking.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln has a pool.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have accessible units?
No, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2284 Betsy Ross Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2284 Betsy Ross Ln has units with dishwashers.
