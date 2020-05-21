2111 DAWSON COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers ample amounts of outdoor space and a covered patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of open living space for making long-lasting memories, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.