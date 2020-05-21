All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 2111 DAWSON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2111 DAWSON COURT
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

2111 DAWSON COURT

2111 Dawson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2111 Dawson Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers ample amounts of outdoor space and a covered patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of open living space for making long-lasting memories, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 DAWSON COURT have any available units?
2111 DAWSON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 DAWSON COURT have?
Some of 2111 DAWSON COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 DAWSON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2111 DAWSON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 DAWSON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2111 DAWSON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2111 DAWSON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2111 DAWSON COURT offers parking.
Does 2111 DAWSON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 DAWSON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 DAWSON COURT have a pool?
No, 2111 DAWSON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2111 DAWSON COURT have accessible units?
No, 2111 DAWSON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 DAWSON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 DAWSON COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus