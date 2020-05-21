All apartments in St. Cloud
2105 CONGRESS LANE
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:16 AM

2105 CONGRESS LANE

2105 Congress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Congress Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Anthem Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful all-light cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and granite countertops.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 CONGRESS LANE have any available units?
2105 CONGRESS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 CONGRESS LANE have?
Some of 2105 CONGRESS LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 CONGRESS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2105 CONGRESS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 CONGRESS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2105 CONGRESS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2105 CONGRESS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2105 CONGRESS LANE offers parking.
Does 2105 CONGRESS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 CONGRESS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 CONGRESS LANE have a pool?
No, 2105 CONGRESS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2105 CONGRESS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2105 CONGRESS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 CONGRESS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 CONGRESS LANE has units with dishwashers.
