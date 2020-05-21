2105 CONGRESS LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful all-light cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and granite countertops.



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.