All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1960 Big Buck Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1960 Big Buck Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 PM

1960 Big Buck Drive

1960 Big Buck Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1960 Big Buck Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Deer Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Great condition, open floor plan with new tile throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. Open living room/dining room/kitchen with tall ceilings allows for a wide-open spacious living area. The Master bedroom over looking the rear yard with a large master bathroom, dual his/her sink vanities, separate glass shower, and a large garden tub. Inside laundry room off the kitchen with a washer/dryer. On the opposite side of the house, split floor plan, are the other 3 bedrooms. Large covered lanai/patio perfect for grilling and relaxing.
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Great condition, open floor plan with new tile throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. Open living room/dining room/kitchen with tall ceilings allows for a wide-open spacious living area. The Master bedroom over looking the rear yard with a large master bathroom, dual his/her sink vanities, separate glass shower, and a large garden tub. Inside laundry room off the kitchen with a washer/dryer. On the opposite side of the house, split floor plan, are the other 3 bedrooms. Large covered lanai/patio perfect for grilling and relaxing. Home is available June 6th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Big Buck Drive have any available units?
1960 Big Buck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 Big Buck Drive have?
Some of 1960 Big Buck Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Big Buck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Big Buck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Big Buck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Big Buck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1960 Big Buck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Big Buck Drive offers parking.
Does 1960 Big Buck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1960 Big Buck Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Big Buck Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1960 Big Buck Drive has a pool.
Does 1960 Big Buck Drive have accessible units?
No, 1960 Big Buck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Big Buck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Big Buck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus