All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1922 JERSEY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1922 JERSEY AVENUE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

1922 JERSEY AVENUE

1922 Jersey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1922 Jersey Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Special: Receive $500 off November rent, with a lease starting by 11/30/2019!

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 JERSEY AVENUE have any available units?
1922 JERSEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 JERSEY AVENUE have?
Some of 1922 JERSEY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 JERSEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1922 JERSEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 JERSEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1922 JERSEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1922 JERSEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1922 JERSEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1922 JERSEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 JERSEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 JERSEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1922 JERSEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1922 JERSEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1922 JERSEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 JERSEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 JERSEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balconies
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolsSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus