St. Cloud, FL
1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE

1789 Christina Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1789 Christina Lee Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath Saint Cloud town home living/dining combo and eat-in kitchen. Screen Porch with pond frontage in community of Tradition.
Community pool and playground available for tenant use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE have any available units?
1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE have?
Some of 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE offers parking.
Does 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE has a pool.
Does 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1789 CHRISTINA LEE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
