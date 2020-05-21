All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1718 REFLECTION LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1718 REFLECTION LANE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:23 PM

1718 REFLECTION LANE

1718 Reflection Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1718 Reflection Ln, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spectacular open floor plan 1 story home very close to Lake Nona Medical City Boxi Park and the Veterans Administration. This home is only a couple years old with lots of gorgeous upgrades including an enormous open Kitchen with Stainless appliances and Quartz counter tops and a Very Large Center Island to enjoy your morning coffee or perhaps a glass of wine! Enjoy the large corner lot of this home within the Preserve at Turtle Creek. The pool is within a half a block from the home and is truly an amazing relaxing environment. This home comes equipped with 3 bedrooms however this plan had the option of converting a flex space into another bedroom.(This could easily be done and has been listed as a 4 bedroom per owners request)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 REFLECTION LANE have any available units?
1718 REFLECTION LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 REFLECTION LANE have?
Some of 1718 REFLECTION LANE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 REFLECTION LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1718 REFLECTION LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 REFLECTION LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1718 REFLECTION LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1718 REFLECTION LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1718 REFLECTION LANE offers parking.
Does 1718 REFLECTION LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 REFLECTION LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 REFLECTION LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1718 REFLECTION LANE has a pool.
Does 1718 REFLECTION LANE have accessible units?
No, 1718 REFLECTION LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 REFLECTION LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 REFLECTION LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus