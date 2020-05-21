1718 REFLECTION LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Spectacular open floor plan 1 story home very close to Lake Nona Medical City Boxi Park and the Veterans Administration. This home is only a couple years old with lots of gorgeous upgrades including an enormous open Kitchen with Stainless appliances and Quartz counter tops and a Very Large Center Island to enjoy your morning coffee or perhaps a glass of wine! Enjoy the large corner lot of this home within the Preserve at Turtle Creek. The pool is within a half a block from the home and is truly an amazing relaxing environment. This home comes equipped with 3 bedrooms however this plan had the option of converting a flex space into another bedroom.(This could easily be done and has been listed as a 4 bedroom per owners request)