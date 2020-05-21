Spectacular open floor plan 1 story home very close to Lake Nona Medical City Boxi Park and the Veterans Administration. This home is only a couple years old with lots of gorgeous upgrades including an enormous open Kitchen with Stainless appliances and Quartz counter tops and a Very Large Center Island to enjoy your morning coffee or perhaps a glass of wine! Enjoy the large corner lot of this home within the Preserve at Turtle Creek. The pool is within a half a block from the home and is truly an amazing relaxing environment. This home comes equipped with 3 bedrooms however this plan had the option of converting a flex space into another bedroom.(This could easily be done and has been listed as a 4 bedroom per owners request)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 REFLECTION LANE have any available units?
1718 REFLECTION LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 REFLECTION LANE have?
Some of 1718 REFLECTION LANE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 REFLECTION LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1718 REFLECTION LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.