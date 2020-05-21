All apartments in St. Cloud
1712 HAWKSBILL LANE

1712 Hawksbill Lane · (407) 483-5534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1712 Hawksbill Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like Brand New! Great location, close to the beaches, Lake Nona's Medical City, and Saint Cloud's Lakefront. The spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has an upgraded kitchen. Stainless appliances, twin ovens, microwave, granite countertops, and a large island. The master suite has a garden tub, dual sinks and separate shower stall. A large living room as you enter the house leads to the open kitchen. Split bedrooms and inside utility. This is a great home. Come check it out as it won't be available for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE have any available units?
1712 HAWKSBILL LANE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE have?
Some of 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1712 HAWKSBILL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE does offer parking.
Does 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE have a pool?
No, 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE have accessible units?
No, 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 HAWKSBILL LANE has units with dishwashers.
