1712 HAWKSBILL LANE

Amenities
Like Brand New! Great location, close to the beaches, Lake Nona's Medical City, and Saint Cloud's Lakefront. The spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has an upgraded kitchen. Stainless appliances, twin ovens, microwave, granite countertops, and a large island. The master suite has a garden tub, dual sinks and separate shower stall. A large living room as you enter the house leads to the open kitchen. Split bedrooms and inside utility. This is a great home. Come check it out as it won't be available for long.