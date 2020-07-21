Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1705 LEATHERBACK LANE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1705 LEATHERBACK LANE
1705 Leatherback Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1705 Leatherback Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34771
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom house built in 2017 located just a couple miles from Lake Nona area. Modern living in a gorgeous new community near shopping areas and major roads.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE have any available units?
1705 LEATHERBACK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE have?
Some of 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1705 LEATHERBACK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Cloud
.
Does 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE offers parking.
Does 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE have a pool?
No, 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 LEATHERBACK LANE has units with dishwashers.
