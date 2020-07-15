All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1607 REFLECTION COVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1607 REFLECTION COVE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:15 AM

1607 REFLECTION COVE

1607 Reflection Cove · (336) 404-8871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1607 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 8/5/2020. It doesn’t get much better than this- Excellent condition Townhome is waiting for you to call it home. With almost 1700 sf ft of room, this 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths Bonito floor plan is SPACIOUS and OPEN. Home features a large living and dining room combo which can accommodate a flexible furniture layout and a kitchen with HUGE ISLAND and PANTRY. Half bath conveniently located downstairs for guests./ Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and laundry with WASHER AND DRYER. Master Bath suite offers DOUBLE SINKS and easy to clean stand up shower. Enjoy serene VIEWS of the POND and conservation area. This home offers an ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE with opener and ample driveway parking for additional cars. Surrounded by lakes, palm trees, and Florida fauna, residents of Turtle Creek can enjoy community amenities such as the resort pool, playground, dog park and walking trails. Conveniently located just a few miles from the Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Medical City, FL Turnpike and 417, along with numerous restaurants and shopping opportunities. Available for immediate move in. Video tour available upon request. Small Pets approved on a case by case basis. Call/Email/Text to set up your private showing today. Available for immediate move in 8/5/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 REFLECTION COVE have any available units?
1607 REFLECTION COVE has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 REFLECTION COVE have?
Some of 1607 REFLECTION COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 REFLECTION COVE currently offering any rent specials?
1607 REFLECTION COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 REFLECTION COVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 REFLECTION COVE is pet friendly.
Does 1607 REFLECTION COVE offer parking?
Yes, 1607 REFLECTION COVE offers parking.
Does 1607 REFLECTION COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 REFLECTION COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 REFLECTION COVE have a pool?
Yes, 1607 REFLECTION COVE has a pool.
Does 1607 REFLECTION COVE have accessible units?
No, 1607 REFLECTION COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 REFLECTION COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 REFLECTION COVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1607 REFLECTION COVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balconies
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolsSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity