1607 REFLECTION COVE

Available 8/5/2020. It doesn’t get much better than this- Excellent condition Townhome is waiting for you to call it home. With almost 1700 sf ft of room, this 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths Bonito floor plan is SPACIOUS and OPEN. Home features a large living and dining room combo which can accommodate a flexible furniture layout and a kitchen with HUGE ISLAND and PANTRY. Half bath conveniently located downstairs for guests./ Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and laundry with WASHER AND DRYER. Master Bath suite offers DOUBLE SINKS and easy to clean stand up shower. Enjoy serene VIEWS of the POND and conservation area. This home offers an ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE with opener and ample driveway parking for additional cars. Surrounded by lakes, palm trees, and Florida fauna, residents of Turtle Creek can enjoy community amenities such as the resort pool, playground, dog park and walking trails. Conveniently located just a few miles from the Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Medical City, FL Turnpike and 417, along with numerous restaurants and shopping opportunities. Available for immediate move in. Video tour available upon request. Small Pets approved on a case by case basis. Call/Email/Text to set up your private showing today. Available for immediate move in 8/5/2020.