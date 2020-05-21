Amenities
1559 Reflection Cove Available 05/12/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage in Turtle Creek of St. Cloud - This is spacious and well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community located off Narcoossee Road across from Lake Runnymeade.
This townhouse features a living/dining room combo, new kitchen with solid-surface counter tops and new appliances, and carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet; the master bathroom has his & hers vanities and a roman shower/tub combo. In addition, there is a hall bathroom and another bedroom.
This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage with automatic opener and back alley access.
The Turtle Creek Community features a community pool and is convenient to local schools with easy access to Hwy 192/441 and Florida's Turnpike. It is less than 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Lake Nona's Medical City.
Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a new community and have a 2-CAR GARAGE!
Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.
Call today:(407) 476-0476
Email us: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com
Visit our website at www.FMGRealEstate.com
(RLNE3434812)