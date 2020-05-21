All apartments in St. Cloud
1559 Reflection Cove

1559 Reflection Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1559 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
1559 Reflection Cove Available 05/12/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage in Turtle Creek of St. Cloud - This is spacious and well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community located off Narcoossee Road across from Lake Runnymeade.

This townhouse features a living/dining room combo, new kitchen with solid-surface counter tops and new appliances, and carpet and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet; the master bathroom has his & hers vanities and a roman shower/tub combo. In addition, there is a hall bathroom and another bedroom.

This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage with automatic opener and back alley access.

The Turtle Creek Community features a community pool and is convenient to local schools with easy access to Hwy 192/441 and Florida's Turnpike. It is less than 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Lake Nona's Medical City.

Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a new community and have a 2-CAR GARAGE!

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.

Call today:(407) 476-0476

Email us: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

Visit our website at www.FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE3434812)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 Reflection Cove have any available units?
1559 Reflection Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1559 Reflection Cove have?
Some of 1559 Reflection Cove's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 Reflection Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Reflection Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Reflection Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 Reflection Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1559 Reflection Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1559 Reflection Cove offers parking.
Does 1559 Reflection Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 Reflection Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Reflection Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1559 Reflection Cove has a pool.
Does 1559 Reflection Cove have accessible units?
No, 1559 Reflection Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Reflection Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 Reflection Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
