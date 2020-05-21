Amenities

1555 Reflection Cove Available 07/10/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1/1 Detached Apt and 2-Car Garage - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located just across from Lake Runnymeade. It features a detached garage apartment with full kitchen and a 2-car garage.



This unit features ceramic tile flooring downstairs with carpet upstairs. It includes a living/dining room combo, and a kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and breakfast nook. In addition, there is a downstairs half bath for convenience. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet, a master bathroom with a roman shower/tub combo, another bedroom and a hall bath.



This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage equipped with an automatic opener and alley access.



Located above the garage is a 1/1 detached apartment with full kitchen and separate bedroom and bathroom.



The Turtle Creek Community features a community pool and lakeside walk/path and is convenient to local schools with easy access to Hwy 192/441 and Florida's Turnpike. It is also only 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Lake Nona's Medical City.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. A small will be considered on a case per case basis.



