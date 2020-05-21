All apartments in St. Cloud
1555 Reflection Cove
1555 Reflection Cove

1555 Reflection Cove · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
Location

1555 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1555 Reflection Cove · Avail. Jul 10

$1,695

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
1555 Reflection Cove Available 07/10/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1/1 Detached Apt and 2-Car Garage - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located just across from Lake Runnymeade. It features a detached garage apartment with full kitchen and a 2-car garage.

This unit features ceramic tile flooring downstairs with carpet upstairs. It includes a living/dining room combo, and a kitchen with granite counter tops, 42" cabinets and breakfast nook. In addition, there is a downstairs half bath for convenience. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet, a master bathroom with a roman shower/tub combo, another bedroom and a hall bath.

This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage equipped with an automatic opener and alley access.

Located above the garage is a 1/1 detached apartment with full kitchen and separate bedroom and bathroom.

The Turtle Creek Community features a community pool and lakeside walk/path and is convenient to local schools with easy access to Hwy 192/441 and Florida's Turnpike. It is also only 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Lake Nona's Medical City.

Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. A small will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE5782980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Reflection Cove have any available units?
1555 Reflection Cove has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 Reflection Cove have?
Some of 1555 Reflection Cove's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Reflection Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Reflection Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Reflection Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Reflection Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Reflection Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Reflection Cove does offer parking.
Does 1555 Reflection Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1555 Reflection Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Reflection Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1555 Reflection Cove has a pool.
Does 1555 Reflection Cove have accessible units?
No, 1555 Reflection Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Reflection Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Reflection Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
