St. Cloud, FL
1518 Softshell Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

1518 Softshell Street

1518 Softshell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Softshell Street, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Softshell Street have any available units?
1518 Softshell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1518 Softshell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Softshell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Softshell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Softshell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Softshell Street offer parking?
No, 1518 Softshell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Softshell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Softshell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Softshell Street have a pool?
No, 1518 Softshell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Softshell Street have accessible units?
No, 1518 Softshell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Softshell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Softshell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Softshell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Softshell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

