1503 SOFTSHELL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.