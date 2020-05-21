All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, FL
1503 SOFTSHELL STREET
1503 SOFTSHELL STREET

1503 Softshell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Softshell Street, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET have any available units?
1503 SOFTSHELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET have?
Some of 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1503 SOFTSHELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET offers parking.
Does 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET have a pool?
No, 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 SOFTSHELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
