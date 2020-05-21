Rent Calculator
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1412 Montana Ave
1412 Montana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1412 Montana Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1412 Montana ave - Property Id: 84728
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84728
Property Id 84728
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5722449)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 Montana Ave have any available units?
1412 Montana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1412 Montana Ave have?
Some of 1412 Montana Ave's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1412 Montana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Montana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Montana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Montana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Cloud
.
Does 1412 Montana Ave offer parking?
No, 1412 Montana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Montana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Montana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Montana Ave have a pool?
No, 1412 Montana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Montana Ave have accessible units?
No, 1412 Montana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Montana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Montana Ave has units with dishwashers.
