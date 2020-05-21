All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

1406 Montana Ave

1406 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Montana Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apartment - Property Id: 126393

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126393
Property Id 126393

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Montana Ave have any available units?
1406 Montana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Montana Ave have?
Some of 1406 Montana Ave's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Montana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Montana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Montana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Montana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1406 Montana Ave offer parking?
No, 1406 Montana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Montana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Montana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Montana Ave have a pool?
No, 1406 Montana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Montana Ave have accessible units?
No, 1406 Montana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Montana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Montana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
