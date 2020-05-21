All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1311 INDIANA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1311 INDIANA AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1311 INDIANA AVENUE

1311 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1311 Indiana Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great commercial rental! A must see! Well kept up office space, convenient to everything St. Cloud has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 INDIANA AVENUE have any available units?
1311 INDIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1311 INDIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1311 INDIANA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 INDIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1311 INDIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1311 INDIANA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1311 INDIANA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1311 INDIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 INDIANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 INDIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1311 INDIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1311 INDIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1311 INDIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 INDIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 INDIANA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 INDIANA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 INDIANA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus