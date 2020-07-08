All apartments in St. Cloud
1209 7th street
1209 7th street

1209 7th Street
Location

1209 7th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 bathroom Studio - This newly remodeled guest house is now available. New flooring, remodeled bathroom, new appliances, and freshly painted.

(RLNE5881045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 7th street have any available units?
1209 7th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1209 7th street currently offering any rent specials?
1209 7th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 7th street pet-friendly?
No, 1209 7th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1209 7th street offer parking?
No, 1209 7th street does not offer parking.
Does 1209 7th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 7th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 7th street have a pool?
No, 1209 7th street does not have a pool.
Does 1209 7th street have accessible units?
No, 1209 7th street does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 7th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 7th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 7th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 7th street does not have units with air conditioning.

