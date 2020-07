Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

NEWLY UPDATED, ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DETACHED HOME IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST CLOUD. PET-FRIENDLY. WALK TO THE MOVIES, SHOPS, AND LOCAL DINING. JUST MINUTES FROM THE WALKING PATH AT ST CLOUD'S BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT FIND! $50 PER APPLICANT 18 & OVER. SEC DEP MINIMUM = 1 MONTH'S RENT. $20/MONTH AC FILTER DELIVERY. $250 DEP/FEE PER PET IF ALLOWED. $195 ADMIN/LEASE FEE IF APPROVED.