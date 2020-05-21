All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

1112 10TH STREET

1112 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 10th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in historic downtown Saint Cloud. Includes water & electric. no pets, no smoking, no water beds. It is attached to the Saint Cloud Movie Theater (movies can be heard from the appartment).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 10TH STREET have any available units?
1112 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1112 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1112 10TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1112 10TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1112 10TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1112 10TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1112 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 10TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1112 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1112 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1112 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 10TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 10TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 10TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

