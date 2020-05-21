Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in historic downtown Saint Cloud. Includes water & electric. no pets, no smoking, no water beds. It is attached to the Saint Cloud Movie Theater (movies can be heard from the appartment).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1112 10TH STREET have any available units?
1112 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 1112 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1112 10TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.