Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1001 JERSEY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1001 JERSEY AVENUE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1001 JERSEY AVENUE
1001 Jersey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
1001 Jersey Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud
Amenities
on-site laundry
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Very cute and well maintained 2 bedroom Bungalow. Freshly painted, new carpets and nice carport with laundry room attached. Renters insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have any available units?
1001 JERSEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have?
Some of 1001 JERSEY AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1001 JERSEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 JERSEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 JERSEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Cloud
.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769
Similar Pages
St. Cloud 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Cloud Apartments with Balconies
St. Cloud Apartments with Pools
St. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Horizon West, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Davenport, FL
Viera West, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Highland City, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
Windermere, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus