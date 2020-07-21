All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

1001 JERSEY AVENUE

1001 Jersey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Jersey Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Very cute and well maintained 2 bedroom Bungalow. Freshly painted, new carpets and nice carport with laundry room attached. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have any available units?
1001 JERSEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have?
Some of 1001 JERSEY AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 JERSEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 JERSEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 JERSEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 JERSEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 JERSEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
