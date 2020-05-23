31205 Harbour Vista Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill media room

2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet. Screened Patio. The Community Offers: Clubhouse,Pool,24-hr Fitness Center,Business/Media Center,Indoor Basketball Court,Community Boardwalk With Picnic Tables And Grills. Close To University Of St Augustine,Beautiful St Augustine Beach,Flagler,Hospital And Historic Downtown. Nearby Shopping,Restaurants,Farmers Markets,Medical Offices And More. Great Island Location. Min 12 Month Lease. No Smoking Or Pets Allowed. Available June 1,2020.