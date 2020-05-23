All apartments in St. Augustine
31205 Harbour Vista Circle
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:10 AM

31205 Harbour Vista Circle

31205 Harbour Vista Circle · (904) 814-3230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet. Screened Patio. The Community Offers: Clubhouse,Pool,24-hr Fitness Center,Business/Media Center,Indoor Basketball Court,Community Boardwalk With Picnic Tables And Grills. Close To University Of St Augustine,Beautiful St Augustine Beach,Flagler,Hospital And Historic Downtown. Nearby Shopping,Restaurants,Farmers Markets,Medical Offices And More. Great Island Location. Min 12 Month Lease. No Smoking Or Pets Allowed. Available June 1,2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31205 Harbour Vista Circle have any available units?
31205 Harbour Vista Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31205 Harbour Vista Circle have?
Some of 31205 Harbour Vista Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31205 Harbour Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
31205 Harbour Vista Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31205 Harbour Vista Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 31205 Harbour Vista Circle is pet friendly.
Does 31205 Harbour Vista Circle offer parking?
No, 31205 Harbour Vista Circle does not offer parking.
Does 31205 Harbour Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31205 Harbour Vista Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31205 Harbour Vista Circle have a pool?
Yes, 31205 Harbour Vista Circle has a pool.
Does 31205 Harbour Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 31205 Harbour Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 31205 Harbour Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31205 Harbour Vista Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 31205 Harbour Vista Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 31205 Harbour Vista Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
