Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Anastasia Island 2br/1ba Apartment That Won't Last Long. The Apartment Has A Private Entrance Off Of Magnolia Dr. It Is Nestled In Quaint Neighborhood By The Lighthouse Park. Amazing Landscaped Backyard For Privacy And Has A Large Patio. Washer And Dryer Are Available In An On-site Laundry Facility. The Unit Has Many Windows That Provide Plenty Of Sunlight And Charm. Perfect For Flagler Students Or Anyone Wanting To Live The,"island Life". Call,Text Or Email Eric Beardsley For More Information,(904) 599-3644 Or Ericbeardsleyrealty@gmail.com $50 Application Fee.