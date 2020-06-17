All apartments in St. Augustine
Find more places like 133 Oviedo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Augustine, FL
/
133 Oviedo Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

133 Oviedo Street

133 Ovieda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

133 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Flagler's Model Land

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Downtown Walk To All... Beautifully Updated 2bd/1bth Apartment,Newly Renovated,Lots Of Light,Eat In Kitchen,Ample Closet And Storage,Off Street Parking,Furnished And Shorter Term May Be Possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Oviedo Street have any available units?
133 Oviedo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Augustine, FL.
What amenities does 133 Oviedo Street have?
Some of 133 Oviedo Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Oviedo Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Oviedo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Oviedo Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 Oviedo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine.
Does 133 Oviedo Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 Oviedo Street does offer parking.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Oviedo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have a pool?
No, 133 Oviedo Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Oviedo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Oviedo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Oviedo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Augustine 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine 3 Bedrooms
St. Augustine Apartments with BalconySt. Augustine Apartments with Garage
St. Augustine Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLDe Leon Springs, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University