St. Augustine, FL
133 Oviedo Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
133 Oviedo Street
133 Ovieda Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
St. Augustine
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Location
133 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Flagler's Model Land
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Downtown Walk To All... Beautifully Updated 2bd/1bth Apartment,Newly Renovated,Lots Of Light,Eat In Kitchen,Ample Closet And Storage,Off Street Parking,Furnished And Shorter Term May Be Possible.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 Oviedo Street have any available units?
133 Oviedo Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Augustine, FL
.
What amenities does 133 Oviedo Street have?
Some of 133 Oviedo Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 133 Oviedo Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Oviedo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Oviedo Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 Oviedo Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in St. Augustine
.
Does 133 Oviedo Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 Oviedo Street does offer parking.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Oviedo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have a pool?
No, 133 Oviedo Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Oviedo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Oviedo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Oviedo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Oviedo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
