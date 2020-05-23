107 Masters Drive - 202

Amenities

Its listed on our website at www.904Lease.com. These are affordable housing units and we have to verify employment and income before showing it. Your monthly household must be at least 3 times the rent. St Johns county residents will receive priority to rent this unit.



Priority will be given to current St Johns county residents of at least 1 year, as this property is funded by St Johns county. 2 bedroom 1 bath fully renovated. No pets and no smoking allowed in the property. The address is 107 Masters Dr, #104, St Augustine Fl 32084



The rental qualifications are:



1. Your verifiable household income should be at least 3 times the rent.

2. No recent evictions

3. No violent felonies, drug charges or predators



The rent is $885/mo and a security deposit of $885 is required, totaling $1770 to move in. The windows are open so feel free to walk around and view the home and the neighborhood anytime.



If everything makes sense, go to 904Lease.com and complete a free online app. We'll review applications on a first come, first serve basis. Once completed we'll review it and contact you afterwards to get inside. We'll usually have a decision in 48 hours but we tend to getting lots of calls. Once we approve your application, we'll contact you and collect a $45 application fee per adult for the background check.



******Here's the online credit application: http://904Lease.com*******



