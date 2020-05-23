All apartments in St. Augustine
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

107 Masters Drive - 202

107 Masters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Masters Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Its listed on our website at www.904Lease.com. These are affordable housing units and we have to verify employment and income before showing it. Your monthly household must be at least 3 times the rent. St Johns county residents will receive priority to rent this unit.

Priority will be given to current St Johns county residents of at least 1 year, as this property is funded by St Johns county. 2 bedroom 1 bath fully renovated. No pets and no smoking allowed in the property. The address is 107 Masters Dr, #104, St Augustine Fl 32084

The rental qualifications are:

1. Your verifiable household income should be at least 3 times the rent.
2. No recent evictions
3. No violent felonies, drug charges or predators

The rent is $885/mo and a security deposit of $885 is required, totaling $1770 to move in. The windows are open so feel free to walk around and view the home and the neighborhood anytime.

If everything makes sense, go to 904Lease.com and complete a free online app. We'll review applications on a first come, first serve basis. Once completed we'll review it and contact you afterwards to get inside. We'll usually have a decision in 48 hours but we tend to getting lots of calls. Once we approve your application, we'll contact you and collect a $45 application fee per adult for the background check.

******Here's the online credit application: http://904Lease.com*******

We Buy Houses and Mobile Homes!
We handle:
-All repairs and cleanup
-Pay all closing costs
-Handle all the paperwork
-Charge NO Commissions
https://www.sjhp.org/we-buy-houses/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Masters Drive - 202 have any available units?
107 Masters Drive - 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Augustine, FL.
Is 107 Masters Drive - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
107 Masters Drive - 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Masters Drive - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 107 Masters Drive - 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine.
Does 107 Masters Drive - 202 offer parking?
No, 107 Masters Drive - 202 does not offer parking.
Does 107 Masters Drive - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Masters Drive - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Masters Drive - 202 have a pool?
No, 107 Masters Drive - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 107 Masters Drive - 202 have accessible units?
No, 107 Masters Drive - 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Masters Drive - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Masters Drive - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Masters Drive - 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Masters Drive - 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
