Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Augustine South, FL

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5418 Shore Drive
5418 Shore Drive, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
549 Segovia Road
549 Segovia Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine South
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
9 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine South
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
936 Ridgewood Ln
936 Ridgewood Lane, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Charming waterfront garden home in gated community. 2 bedroom/2 bath plus den/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened porch while watching the ducklings in the pond. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, airy and spacious.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5367 3rd Street
5367 3rd Street, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Adorable home in Butler Beach! Five minute walk to the beach. Pets considered.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
133 Andora Street
133 Andora Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
22 Bermuda Run Way
22 Bermuda Run Way, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2634 sqft
Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
45 Buckley Ct
45 Buckley Ct, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1410 sqft
This Fantastic,Newish 2br/2.5ba Sage Town-home With One Car Garage On A Quiet Street In Cypress Bay Is The Perfect Place To Call Home! The Sage Floor Plan Offers 1,410 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10 ISLA DR
10 Isla Drive, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
Security Deposit $1,950Non Refundable Cleaning Fee $200Non Refundable Pet Fee $250

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
31205 Harbour Vista Circle
31205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
104 Casters Court
104 Casters Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1630 sqft
Sweet location Close to beach, shops and in the midst of sought after St. Augustine Beach activity. Unfurnished 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home Located in Serenity Bay, close to the beach, shopping and restaurants plus zoned for top schools.

1 of 34

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
210 Devon Circle
210 Devon Circle, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
Large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom with Garage - https://rently.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
104 Serenity Bay Blvd
104 Serenity Bay Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
Updated Beautiful Home in Serenity Bay - Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Key West style home. 2 story home with garage plus a bonus room/loft Located on Anastasia Island. Close to the beach and easy biking around the area.
Results within 10 miles of St. Augustine South

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
308 Wooded Crossing Circle
308 Wooded Crossing Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Memorial Day Special!! Rent By June 1 And Take $200 Off Each Of The First Three Month's Rent Amount. Terrific Family Home With Room For Two Cars,One In The Garage And One In The Driveway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
244 Bridgeport Lane
244 Bridgeport Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
Beautiful home with a separate dining room and a kitchen/family room combo. Kitchen is upgraded with 42'' cabinets and solid surface counter tops. Large master suite includes garden tub with separate shower stall, double sink and walk-in closet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Augustine South, FL

Finding an apartment in St. Augustine South that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

