3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Augustine South, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5418 Shore Drive
5418 Shore Drive, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
549 Segovia Road
549 Segovia Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine South
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
271 ASHBY LANDING WAY
271 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Welcome Home to this Beautiful bright airy like new 3bed 2 bath split plan home in Ashby Landing, The Granville Floor plan provides an open floor plan with beautiful, high ceilings in the common areas, a secluded Master bedroom with a large walk-in
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
428 S HIDDEN TREE DR
428 South Hidden Tree Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently renovated and is ready for move in! Featuring 1,607 sq ft of living space, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, spacious living area and more! Fresh
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
600 ASHBY LANDING WAY
600 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1685 sqft
Ashby Landing is located within minutes of St. Augustine's fantastic shopping & dining, as well as its rich Historic District. Enjoy this quaint, beautiful community in highly sought after St. Johns County.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
541 Fox Hollow Lane
541 Fox Hollow Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1439 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage. Home Also Features A Fireplace,Large Living/Dinning Area And A Nook. Tenant To Maintain Lawn.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
501 Campina Road
501 Campina Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Very Nice Concrete Block Home In Quiet Section Of The Shores. 3br/2ba With 2 Car Garage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Newer Vinyl Plank Flooring And Carpet. New Plumbing And Windows. Large Screened Back Porch.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine South
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
550 Florida Club 201
550 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom 2-Bath, 2nd floor Apartment - Spacious three bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment. Excellent open floor plan with Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Amenities include a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and billiards room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3323 Haley Pointe Rd
3323 Haley Pointe Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
2nd floor condo in a gated community with breathtaking views! Neutral colors and a split floor plan. Must see! Absolutely no pets. Includes new washer & dryer. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
22 Bermuda Run Way
22 Bermuda Run Way, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2634 sqft
Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
135 Oviedo Street
135 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... 3bd/1bth First Floor Apartment,Covered Front Porch,Wood Floors,Tall Ceilings,Leaded Glass Windows,French Doors,Off Street Parking Too!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Flagler's Model Land
1 Unit Available
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
San Sebastian
1 Unit Available
87 Evergreen Avenue - B
87 Evergreen Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Two New 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine. These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc. Sorry, No pets allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1801 KESWICK RD
1801 Keswick Road, St. Johns County, FL
Former model home in a Golf Course community, close to beach and St Augustine Premium Outlets. Lots of upgrades. No carpet on first floor. Master bedroom and two other bedrooms are downstairs, the 4th bedroom is upstairs.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1196 Brookside Ct
1196 Brookside Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1464 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Home With Soaring Ceilings. Luxury Vinyl Flooring,New Paint,New Roof,2 New Bathrooms,Fully Fenced And Move In Ready. Spacious Split Floor Plan With A Galley Kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
246 Ashby Landing Way
246 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1655 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful 3 Bedroom,2 Bath Home Close To Shopping,Schools,Historic Downtown And The Beaches. Fenced In Back Yard,With Many Upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
185 TWIN LAKES DR
185 Twin Lakes Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1563 sqft
Nice clean move in ready home - sorry no pets allowed
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
440 SEVILLE PKWY
440 Seville Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 bedroom 2 bath home in St Augustine! Features include open concept floorpan, spacious kitchen with California island, abundant cabinetry, pantry, stainless appliances, smart home package, plus washer and
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lincolnville
1 Unit Available
61 Martin Luther King Ave
61 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3br / 1ba 1100ft2 Available Now! Ground Floor Apartment Within Walking Distance To Everything Downtown! Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer,Off-street Parking. This Unit Is Available For Immediate Occupancy. This Is The First Floor Unit In A Duplex.
