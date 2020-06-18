Open Split Plan With Hard Surface Floors,Galley Kitchen,Ceiling Fans Throughout,Master Bedroom Suite With Step-in Shower. Screened Porch,W/D Hook-ups,Fenced Yard. 1-car Garage. Community Parks And Recreation,With Pool Club Available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 980 Manati Ave have any available units?
980 Manati Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Augustine Shores, FL.
What amenities does 980 Manati Ave have?
Some of 980 Manati Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Manati Ave currently offering any rent specials?
980 Manati Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.