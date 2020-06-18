All apartments in St. Augustine Shores
980 Manati Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

980 Manati Ave

980 Manati Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

980 Manati Avenue, St. Augustine Shores, FL 32086

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open Split Plan With Hard Surface Floors,Galley Kitchen,Ceiling Fans Throughout,Master Bedroom Suite With Step-in Shower. Screened Porch,W/D Hook-ups,Fenced Yard. 1-car Garage. Community Parks And Recreation,With Pool Club Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

