Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities elevator parking pool

The Springfield model consists of 2 Bed 2 Bath plus a study with a welcoming entry foyer that leads to the living & dining rooms. It features an open design with a media niche and direct access to the covered Lanai. The home is further enhanced with a private study that is adjacent to the main living area. A Double Door entry leads to the Master Suite. Concrete block construction, Elevator and 2 covered Parking spaces.