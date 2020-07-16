Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Augustine Beach
Find more places like 9 E Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Augustine Beach, FL
/
9 E Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 E Street
9 E Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9 E Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Location Rental,60 Steps From The Sand. This Unit Boasts A Fully Fenced Backyard,2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms. Very Spacious Rental Unit With A Great Layout. Pets Possible!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 E Street have any available units?
9 E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Augustine Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 9 E Street have?
Some of 9 E Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9 E Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 E Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 E Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 E Street offer parking?
No, 9 E Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 E Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 E Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 E Street have a pool?
No, 9 E Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 E Street have accessible units?
No, 9 E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 E Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 E Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 E Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
Similar Pages
St. Augustine Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Augustine Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
St. Augustine Beach Apartments with Parking
St. Augustine Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Augustine Beach Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Port Orange, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Holly Hill, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
St. Augustine, FL
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Sawgrass, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
South Daytona, FL
Fruit Cove, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Edward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University