9 E Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 AM

9 E Street

9 E Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 E Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Prime Location Rental,60 Steps From The Sand. This Unit Boasts A Fully Fenced Backyard,2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms. Very Spacious Rental Unit With A Great Layout. Pets Possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 E Street have any available units?
9 E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Augustine Beach, FL.
What amenities does 9 E Street have?
Some of 9 E Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 E Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 E Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 E Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 E Street offer parking?
No, 9 E Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 E Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 E Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 E Street have a pool?
No, 9 E Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 E Street have accessible units?
No, 9 E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 E Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 E Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 E Street does not have units with air conditioning.
