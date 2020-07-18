All apartments in St. Augustine Beach
Find more places like 15 Lisbon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Augustine Beach, FL
/
15 Lisbon Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:39 PM

15 Lisbon Street

15 Lisbon Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1169859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15 Lisbon Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A Downstairs · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unfurnished ground floor 2 bed/1 bath spacious duplex in a great Anastasia Island location super convenient to the beach, shopping and local favorites. Recent updates featuring stainless appliances, vinyl plank floors, new windows and window treatments and fresh paint. Water is included, no pets permitted/no smoking. Washer/dryer hook-ups only. Qualified candidates must apply with income verification, an application for background and credit screening with fee. One year lease term. Please Do not disturb upstairs tenants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Lisbon Street have any available units?
15 Lisbon Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 Lisbon Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Lisbon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Lisbon Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Lisbon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Augustine Beach.
Does 15 Lisbon Street offer parking?
No, 15 Lisbon Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Lisbon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Lisbon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Lisbon Street have a pool?
No, 15 Lisbon Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Lisbon Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Lisbon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Lisbon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Lisbon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Lisbon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Lisbon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 Lisbon Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Similar Pages

St. Augustine Beach 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
St. Augustine Beach Apartments with ParkingSt. Augustine Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Augustine Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLHolly Hill, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLFlagler Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLSouth Daytona, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity