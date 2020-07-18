15 Lisbon Street

Amenities

Unfurnished ground floor 2 bed/1 bath spacious duplex in a great Anastasia Island location super convenient to the beach, shopping and local favorites. Recent updates featuring stainless appliances, vinyl plank floors, new windows and window treatments and fresh paint. Water is included, no pets permitted/no smoking. Washer/dryer hook-ups only. Qualified candidates must apply with income verification, an application for background and credit screening with fee. One year lease term. Please Do not disturb upstairs tenants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.