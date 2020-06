Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Beautiful Home in Serenity Bay - Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths Key West style home. 2 story home with garage plus a bonus room/loft Located on Anastasia Island. Close to the beach and easy biking around the area. Rent is $1,800 but we can include lawn maintenance and fertilization for an additional $150.00 per month. $75.00 Lease preparation fee for attorney written lease. Owner will included a new washer and dryer at lease signing.



(RLNE4681784)